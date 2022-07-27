abrdn plc Buys 559 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

abrdn plc raised its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,937 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $30,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 2,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total value of $204,944.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $339.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.70.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $253.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.37, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.27. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.92 and a 1-year high of $413.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $247.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.26 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

