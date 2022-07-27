International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 83 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 419.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth $32,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK opened at $219.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $205.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.39.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.61). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, Director Patricia A. Watson purchased 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,912.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,174. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia A. Watson purchased 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $277.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $219.00 target price on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.35.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

