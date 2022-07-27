Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Receives $108.09 Average PT from Analysts

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.09.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Carvana from $225.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Carvana from $95.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Carvana from $160.00 to $80.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Carvana to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $24.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average of $85.90. Carvana has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $376.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II acquired 1,191,468 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.67 per share, for a total transaction of $24,627,643.56. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,578,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,293,750.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II acquired 1,191,468 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.67 per share, for a total transaction of $24,627,643.56. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,578,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,293,750.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Daniel J. Gill acquired 94,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.77 per share, with a total value of $2,046,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 131,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,370.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,197,008 shares of company stock worth $47,538,049. 17.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

About Carvana

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.