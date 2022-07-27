Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Receives $108.09 Average PT from Analysts

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNAGet Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.09.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Carvana from $225.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Carvana from $95.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Carvana from $160.00 to $80.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Carvana to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $24.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average of $85.90. Carvana has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $376.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II acquired 1,191,468 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.67 per share, for a total transaction of $24,627,643.56. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,578,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,293,750.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II acquired 1,191,468 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.67 per share, for a total transaction of $24,627,643.56. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,578,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,293,750.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill acquired 94,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.77 per share, with a total value of $2,046,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 131,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,370.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,197,008 shares of company stock worth $47,538,049. 17.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

