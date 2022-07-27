Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Receives $108.09 Average PT from Analysts

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.09.
CVNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Carvana from $225.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Carvana from $95.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Carvana from $160.00 to $80.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Carvana to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th.
Carvana Stock Performance
Shares of CVNA stock opened at $24.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average of $85.90. Carvana has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $376.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.
About Carvana
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carvana (CVNA)
- 3 Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- Occidental Petroleum Leads Exxon Mobil, Chevron Ahead Of Next Week’s Earnings
- The Bull and Bear Case for Investing in AMD
- Medtronic Stock Keeps Ticking Forward
- Simpson Manufacturing Quietly Builds Foundations For Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.