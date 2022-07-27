International Assets Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 33.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $64.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.70.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 86.40% and a negative net margin of 117.39%. The firm had revenue of $417.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.20 million. On average, analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DKNG. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on DraftKings from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on DraftKings from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on DraftKings from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.52.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

