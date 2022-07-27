International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,563 Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WPM. Barclays lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James set a $61.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.31.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of WPM opened at $32.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.57. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.56 and a 1 year high of $51.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.48.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $307.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.27 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 63.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Featured Stories

