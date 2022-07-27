International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 2,606 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 79.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 692 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 260.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,591,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $911,966,000 after purchasing an additional 20,575 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,368,000 after purchasing an additional 19,576 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Generac by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 93,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Generac by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Stock Performance

NYSE GNRC opened at $232.15 on Wednesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.94 and a 52-week high of $524.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.19. Generac had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GNRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Generac from $455.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Generac from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Generac from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Generac from $561.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.81, for a total transaction of $1,069,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 615,975 shares in the company, valued at $131,701,614.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.