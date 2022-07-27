Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.35.

CIEN has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen cut their target price on Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ciena from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ciena from $66.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ciena from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $177,772.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,924 shares in the company, valued at $22,280,545.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $177,772.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 443,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,280,545.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,310 shares of company stock worth $1,272,601 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ciena

Ciena Trading Down 0.2 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Ciena in the first quarter worth about $108,564,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,068,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $390,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,823 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,222,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,085,000 after acquiring an additional 706,610 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 47.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,187,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,597,000 after acquiring an additional 700,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Ciena in the second quarter worth about $29,626,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CIEN opened at $48.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.64. Ciena has a twelve month low of $41.63 and a twelve month high of $78.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $949.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.86 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ciena

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Stories

