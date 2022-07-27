International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,843 United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in United Airlines by 34.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Airlines by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in United Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $311,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Trading Down 2.8 %

UAL opened at $35.34 on Wednesday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.54 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.91 and a 200 day moving average of $42.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.34). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. The business had revenue of $12.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.91) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other United Airlines news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 13,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $513,652.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at $513,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Chris Kenny sold 9,700 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $464,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,687.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 13,939 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $513,652.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,615.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut United Airlines to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Cowen reduced their target price on United Airlines from $86.50 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on United Airlines from $62.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on United Airlines from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.75.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

