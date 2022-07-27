Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 1,050 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in First Trust Water ETF by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $77.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.81. First Trust Water ETF has a one year low of $67.47 and a one year high of $95.97.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

