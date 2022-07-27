28,796 Shares in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Bought by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 28,796 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 301,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 16,805 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 510,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,369,000 after purchasing an additional 211,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 221,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 118,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens raised Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet cut Old National Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ ONB opened at $16.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $20.81.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.90%.

Insider Transactions at Old National Bancorp

In related news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder acquired 8,170 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.30 per share, for a total transaction of $125,001.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 302,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,737.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Old National Bancorp news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder purchased 8,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.30 per share, for a total transaction of $125,001.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 302,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,737.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James C. Ryan III purchased 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $99,822.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,117.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 24,720 shares of company stock worth $377,713 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

See Also

