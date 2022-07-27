CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,095 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 2.8% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 77.1% during the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.1% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 72,680 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,356,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in CVS Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 19,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $95.31 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $79.33 and a one year high of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $124.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.32.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.05.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

