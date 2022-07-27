Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $737,000 Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,440,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,151,000 after purchasing an additional 119,605 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 75,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,608,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,047,000 after purchasing an additional 207,517 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $77.63 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $72.19 and a one year high of $95.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.41.

