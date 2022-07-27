Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Reduces Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,624 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 6,367 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 3,458 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 901 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $157,477.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,111,025.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,275,149 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM stock opened at $170.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $169.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.50, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.47. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $154.55 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.51.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.