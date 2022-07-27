Coastline Trust Co Invests $201,000 in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 126,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth about $569,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,774,000. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $76.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.10.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE:RCL opened at $33.12 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.09 and a 12-month high of $98.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.59.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.68) by $0.11. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 83.99% and a negative net margin of 207.74%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.44) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2421.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.3 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.