Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,045,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,517,000 after purchasing an additional 106,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $195.72 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $181.67 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.62.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

