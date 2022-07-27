Coastline Trust Co Has $248,000 Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. One One Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $157,477.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,111,025.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,275,149. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of CRM opened at $170.46 on Wednesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.99 and its 200-day moving average is $191.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.61 billion, a PE ratio of 165.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.51.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

