Waldron Private Wealth LLC Acquires 791 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank increased its stake in CSX by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 16,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CSX

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Down 0.6 %

CSX stock opened at $31.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.28. The company has a market cap of $66.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Stephens lifted their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CSX to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.52.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

