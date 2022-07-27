Waldron Private Wealth LLC Invests $277,000 in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 4,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $290.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.00.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH opened at $270.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $257.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.37. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $340.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,238.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,998,483.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

