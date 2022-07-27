Coastline Trust Co Sells 160 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Coastline Trust Co lowered its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $420,100,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in AutoZone by 1,730.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 76,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,533,000 after acquiring an additional 71,941 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AutoZone by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,144,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in AutoZone by 722.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,679,000 after acquiring an additional 38,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 3,560.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,273,000 after acquiring an additional 30,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Price Performance

AutoZone stock opened at $2,097.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,080.57 and its 200 day moving average is $2,024.91. The firm has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,503.30 and a one year high of $2,267.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.87 by $3.16. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $26.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, Director Brian Hannasch purchased 133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 512 shares in the company, valued at $973,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian Hannasch bought 133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, for a total transaction of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,798.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stephens lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. MKM Partners started coverage on AutoZone in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,169.41.

AutoZone Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.