Coastline Trust Co Makes New $206,000 Investment in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 748,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,482,000 after buying an additional 14,051 shares during the period. Hill Island Financial LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 304,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,284,000 after buying an additional 12,890 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,631,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 224,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,372,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

JHML opened at $49.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.40 and a 200 day moving average of $53.03. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $59.93.

