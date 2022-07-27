Coastline Trust Co Purchases 244 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Southern were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SO opened at $73.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.78. The company has a market capitalization of $78.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $77.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

SO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.60.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total value of $1,081,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,597,880.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $3,183,910. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

