Coastline Trust Co Acquires 1,500 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,224,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547,743 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,643,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,436,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,813,000 after buying an additional 121,972 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 846,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,322,000 after buying an additional 9,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 836,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,426,000 after buying an additional 495,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $7,260,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,336,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,563,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 234,000 shares of company stock worth $23,101,260 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $89.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.36. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.31 and a fifty-two week high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. The business’s revenue was up 520.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.44) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LYV shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.90.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

