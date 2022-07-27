5,292 Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Bought by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,339,042,000 after buying an additional 16,123,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,556,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,753,092,000 after purchasing an additional 554,778 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $938,856,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,189,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $725,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,462 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,408,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $699,052,000 after purchasing an additional 714,053 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.60 to $44.20 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.77.

Schlumberger Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of SLB opened at $35.60 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $49.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.37 and its 200-day moving average is $39.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 38.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,015,636.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,015,636.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $502,445.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,654.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,567,459 shares of company stock worth $430,840,521. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Further Reading

