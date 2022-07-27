2,400 Shares in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Bought by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sara Bay Financial boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 9.0% during the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 13,572 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $1,220,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 0.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 245,646 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $22,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $565,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $1,741,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Summit Insights lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.85.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

STX stock opened at $75.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $67.36 and a 1 year high of $117.67. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.03.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.17). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

