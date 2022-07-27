Coastline Trust Co Sells 190 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Coastline Trust Co reduced its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Timken were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP raised its position in Timken by 233.3% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Timken by 13.8% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 505,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,695,000 after purchasing an additional 61,261 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Timken by 1.1% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Timken by 15.5% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Timken by 14.5% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Timken from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Timken from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Timken from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Insider Activity

Timken Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total value of $570,089.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,400.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $171,285.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,257.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total transaction of $570,089.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,400.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TKR opened at $59.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.07 and its 200-day moving average is $61.21. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $50.85 and a 1-year high of $79.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.55.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.46. Timken had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.41%.

Timken Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

See Also

