Waldron Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $429,797,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Charter Communications by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,623,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,529,000 after purchasing an additional 631,800 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Charter Communications by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,509,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,843,000 after purchasing an additional 470,982 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,655,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,072,000 after purchasing an additional 260,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,106,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,829,000 after purchasing an additional 217,744 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHTR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $663.47.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $479.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.75 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $473.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $526.64. The company has a market cap of $80.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.44. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

