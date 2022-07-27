Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Shares Gap Up to $14.09

Shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.09, but opened at $14.51. Sendas Distribuidora shares last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 2,904 shares.

Sendas Distribuidora Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Sendas Distribuidora Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Farmer Steven Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 53.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 9,845 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

