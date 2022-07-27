Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Shares Gap Up to $14.09

Shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.09, but opened at $14.51. Sendas Distribuidora shares last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 2,904 shares.
Sendas Distribuidora Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.01.
Sendas Distribuidora Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th.
Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile
Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.
