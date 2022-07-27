Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Gap Down to $5.68

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.68, but opened at $5.43. Dingdong (Cayman) shares last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 343 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dingdong (Cayman) from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dingdong (Cayman) has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.53.

Dingdong (Cayman) ( NYSE:DDL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $858.72 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Dingdong will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 203.8% during the 4th quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 554,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,959,000 after acquiring an additional 371,693 shares during the last quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,877,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,075,000. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the first quarter worth about $42,172,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 15,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.

