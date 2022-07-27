Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Gap Down to $19.87

Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.87, but opened at $19.01. Symbotic shares last traded at $19.69, with a volume of 673 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SYM shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

