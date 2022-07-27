Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Shares Gap Down to $6.90

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.90, but opened at $6.56. Vertical Aerospace shares last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 10,203 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Vertical Aerospace Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vertical Aerospace

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Vertical Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace by 54.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vertical Aerospace by 1,048.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 29,510 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertical Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth about $910,000. 77.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling electric aircraft. It offers VX4, an electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

