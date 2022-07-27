Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Gap Up to $7.46

Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.46, but opened at $7.70. Sana Biotechnology shares last traded at $7.26, with a volume of 7,026 shares.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sana Biotechnology to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.07.

Sana Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:SANA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.09). Research analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 593.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 379,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 324,866 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Sana Biotechnology by 160.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 119,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 73,561 shares during the last quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 1,463.4% during the 1st quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC now owns 315,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 295,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

