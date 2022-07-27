Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Gap Up to $15.95

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.95, but opened at $16.43. Editas Medicine shares last traded at $15.67, with a volume of 3,860 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on EDIT. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Editas Medicine from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Editas Medicine Trading Down 0.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.07. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 32.88% and a negative net margin of 721.60%. The business had revenue of $6.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Editas Medicine news, EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 5,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $51,758.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,590.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 8,092 shares of company stock valued at $86,233 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Editas Medicine

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,876,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,792,000 after purchasing an additional 202,642 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 15.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,275,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,355,000 after buying an additional 841,894 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 67.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,480,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,431 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,464,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,871,000 after purchasing an additional 336,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,400,000 after acquiring an additional 25,283 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

