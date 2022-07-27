ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Shares Gap Up to $31.75

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.75, but opened at $32.73. ANI Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $33.73, with a volume of 1,257 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANIP. StockNews.com lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $64.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.50 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIP. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $32,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,657 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

