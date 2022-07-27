CION Investment (NYSE:CION) Shares Gap Up to $8.63

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.63, but opened at $8.90. CION Investment shares last traded at $9.06, with a volume of 1,210 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CION Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $9.50 in a report on Monday.

Get CION Investment alerts:

CION Investment Stock Down 3.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average of $11.39. The stock has a market cap of $499.54 million and a PE ratio of 7.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

CION Investment ( NYSE:CION Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. CION Investment had a net margin of 47.28% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $41.68 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Robert A. Breakstone bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $32,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Keith S. Franz acquired 20,000 shares of CION Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Breakstone bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $32,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 28,360 shares of company stock valued at $301,129 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CION. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in CION Investment by 100.1% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CION Investment by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in CION Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in CION Investment during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CION Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

CION Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CION Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.