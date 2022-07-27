Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Gap Up to $7.46

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.46, but opened at $7.70. Sana Biotechnology shares last traded at $7.26, with a volume of 7,026 shares changing hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sana Biotechnology to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average of $7.07.

Sana Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:SANA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.09). On average, analysts expect that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 482,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 62,839 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 310.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 34,390 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 133,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 794,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,293,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

