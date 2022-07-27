CION Investment (NYSE:CION) Shares Gap Up to $8.63

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.63, but opened at $8.90. CION Investment shares last traded at $9.06, with a volume of 1,210 shares traded.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CION Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $9.50 in a report on Monday.

CION Investment Trading Down 3.0 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.39. The company has a market cap of $499.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90.

CION Investment ( NYSE:CION Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. CION Investment had a net margin of 47.28% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $41.68 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Robert A. Breakstone bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $32,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert A. Breakstone bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $32,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith S. Franz purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 28,360 shares of company stock worth $301,129. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CION. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CION Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $7,358,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,546,000. Kalos Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 313,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 17,764 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in CION Investment during the first quarter worth about $4,622,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in CION Investment by 106.4% during the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 203,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 104,995 shares during the period. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

