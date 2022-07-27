Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Shares Gap Down to $3.04

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.04, but opened at $2.87. Blend Labs shares last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 12,086 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Blend Labs from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. William Blair cut Blend Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Blend Labs from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Blend Labs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.27.

Blend Labs Trading Down 5.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 10.38, a current ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blend Labs

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $71.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.38 million. Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 44.18% and a negative net margin of 79.46%. Equities analysts forecast that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blend Labs news, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 32,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $106,906.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 661,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,145.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 32,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $106,906.38. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 661,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,145.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Crystal Sumner sold 20,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $67,156.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 654,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,219.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blend Labs

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLND. Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner Select III Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the fourth quarter worth $16,599,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Blend Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $396,000. William Marsh Rice University acquired a new position in Blend Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. Dumac Inc. bought a new position in Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,560,000. Finally, UNC Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $585,000. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs Company Profile

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

Further Reading

