ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Shares Gap Up to $31.75

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.75, but opened at $32.73. ANI Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $33.73, with a volume of 1,257 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ANIP shares. TheStreet lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.22). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $64.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANIP. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 435,873 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,932,000 after buying an additional 11,786 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $204,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,497 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

