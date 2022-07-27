Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $116.76, but opened at $110.51. Dorman Products shares last traded at $110.77, with a volume of 752 shares trading hands.

The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.02). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DORM. StockNews.com upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Dorman Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 10,612 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.83, for a total value of $1,027,559.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,056 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,682.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 6.5% during the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 88,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,704,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Dorman Products by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 2.5% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.59.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

