abrdn plc Sells 20,978 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

abrdn plc lowered its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,978 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $29,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 197.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,538,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,535,341,000 after acquiring an additional 17,612,768 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 209.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,330,124,000 after acquiring an additional 10,040,407 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,658,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,470,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018,962 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 238.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,287,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,259,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 207.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,288,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock opened at $216.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.34 and a 200-day moving average of $253.86. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.83 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. TheStreet downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.44.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

