abrdn plc Purchases 7,875 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

abrdn plc boosted its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $19,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 997,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,250,000 after buying an additional 58,123 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 393.1% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 8,852 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 22.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 9,817 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 26.7% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE CBRE opened at $81.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $111.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.85 and its 200 day moving average is $86.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at $15,704,017.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CBRE shares. StockNews.com cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $94.00 target price on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.20.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

