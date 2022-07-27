abrdn plc Boosts Stock Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 178,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,200 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Bunge were worth $19,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,932,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,166,000 after purchasing an additional 42,803 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,518,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,452,000 after purchasing an additional 72,076 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,701,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,920 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Bunge by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,991,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,970,000 after buying an additional 99,183 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bunge by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,312,000 after buying an additional 21,523 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BG. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.44.

Bunge Price Performance

BG stock opened at $95.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.89. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $73.15 and a 52-week high of $128.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.02. Bunge had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.60%.

Insider Activity at Bunge

In related news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $5,135,696.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

