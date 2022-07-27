abrdn plc Cuts Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

abrdn plc cut its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 126,659 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,071 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $20,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 21.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 5.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 44.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 788,805 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,994,000 after buying an additional 55,691 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total value of $40,225.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 97,014 shares in the company, valued at $15,609,552.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total value of $40,225.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 97,014 shares in the company, valued at $15,609,552.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 22,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total transaction of $3,457,041.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 96,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,750,624.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 434,534 shares of company stock worth $66,852,940. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDNS stock opened at $170.75 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.32 and a 1 year high of $192.70. The company has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.20, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.34 and a 200 day moving average of $152.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 31.81%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.30.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

