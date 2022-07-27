Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc decreased its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,981 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Newmont were worth $23,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Newmont by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,349,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,502,465,000 after acquiring an additional 616,798 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Newmont by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,186,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,065,912,000 after acquiring an additional 147,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,994,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $803,531,000 after acquiring an additional 330,167 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,105,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $750,781,000 after acquiring an additional 450,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Newmont by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,603,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $719,666,000 after acquiring an additional 187,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on NEM. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.97.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE:NEM opened at $46.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.84. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 0.43.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.24). Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.94%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $266,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,846,982.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $266,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,846,982.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $213,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,027,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,000 shares of company stock worth $3,657,300 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

