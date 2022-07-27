abrdn plc Sells 25,089 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,089 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $24,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,223,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE:ADM opened at $78.92 on Wednesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $57.53 and a 12-month high of $98.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.02.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADM. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.82.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

