Michael Kent Robinson Sells 1,207 Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Stock

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) Director Michael Kent Robinson sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $16,294.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,268. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Kent Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 19th, Michael Kent Robinson sold 293 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $3,955.50.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Michael Kent Robinson sold 3,000 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $40,500.00.

CrossFirst Bankshares Stock Down 0.8 %

CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day moving average is $14.44. The company has a market capitalization of $672.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CrossFirst Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 35.33% and a return on equity of 11.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 347.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 70,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 54,767 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

