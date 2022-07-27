Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Decreased by Analyst

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Bath & Body Works in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 20th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.63. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bath & Body Works’ current full-year earnings is $2.91 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bath & Body Works’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.82.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

NYSE BBWI opened at $33.20 on Monday. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.58.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 69.03%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.43%.

Insider Activity at Bath & Body Works

In related news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 847.4% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 10,262 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 62.5% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 143,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 55,284 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth $87,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 63.1% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 60,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 23,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth $36,823,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.