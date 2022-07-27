Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $146.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $194.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered Amazon.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $177.52.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $114.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.01 and a 200 day moving average of $135.88. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 81 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 104 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

