Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 6,800 ($81.93) and last traded at GBX 6,634 ($79.93), with a volume of 483323 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6,374 ($76.80).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a GBX 73 ($0.88) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -38.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RKT. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($86.75) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($84.34) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,700 ($92.77) to GBX 7,375 ($88.86) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,639.29 ($92.04).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Up 4.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Reckitt Benckiser Group

The company has a market cap of £47.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,416.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,210.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6,110.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.26.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 7,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,214 ($74.87), for a total transaction of £479,285.82 ($577,452.80).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

