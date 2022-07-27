Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 886 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $40,986.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,229,179.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 5th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,550 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $57,241.50.

On Tuesday, June 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,619 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $102,167.19.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,652 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $59,075.52.

Natera Stock Down 0.8 %

NTRA stock opened at $44.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.43. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.21. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $129.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.05. Natera had a negative return on equity of 96.99% and a negative net margin of 81.90%. The company had revenue of $194.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NTRA shares. Stephens assumed coverage on Natera in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Natera from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen lowered their price target on Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Natera from $100.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Institutional Trading of Natera

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Natera by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Natera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Natera by 44,900.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Natera by 1,041.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

